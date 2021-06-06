Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
Weekly Design Challenge - Airbnb Mutual Booking👋
Hit "L" If you like it and feedbacks are welcome!❤️
Have a wonderful day! 😊
My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com
Challenge Details:
Design a feature for Trip/Hotel booking app, allowing a group of friends to plan and book their mutual vacation.