Personal Logo

Design is the balance of function and beauty, the product of rational deliberate thought and automatic emotional response.

A child of Chinese tradition, this logo design is reminescent of the yin and yang symbol. It's a nod to my namesake and to my heritage where the family name takes precedent.

Nice to meet you! My name is Cheng Janice 👋 Follow my design journey at www.janicecheng.me

