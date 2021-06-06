Ground-Up Web Design for HomEze - Home Energy Efficiency Experts

HomEze is a home energy efficiency company based out of Northern Utah. They came to us with the project of revamping their website to better reflect what they actually do - which is something their previous website was particularly bad at. We worked closely with the client to produce relevant imagery, colors, and content flow that makes sense for their business and services.

Don't forget to view the full pixels for the homepage or view the live website at https://homeze.com/

We Mythicode Digital Marketing, an agency based out of St George, Utah and we provide Search Engine Optimization, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Web Design & Development, and more to any business looking to bring on more clients, appointments, patients, customers, or whatever else they may call them.

You can learn more about us at https://mythicodemarketing.com/st-george-seo/

If you liked the shot, please like it by pressing "L"

Thank you!

~ The Mythicode Team