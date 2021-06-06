Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logo for Marina d’Or

Logo for Marina d’Or brand identity logoinspiration logodesign rebranding futuristic logotype vector branding logo illustration minimal graphic design design art
A renewed logo and logotype for Marina d’Or holiday city. More modern and simple, it shows unique due to the specially created logotype, harmonic with the sharpened boat logo. The color palette moves from the original one, but simplified to clean the image, and were added the sandlike color of the background, inspired in sand and chosen to highlight all colours, white included.

