Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logotype for Marina d’Or

Logotype for Marina d’Or fonts font rebranding logodesign branding logo illustration minimal graphic design design art
A renewed logo and logotype for Marina d’Or holiday city. More modern and simple, it shows unique due to the specially created logotype, harmonic with the sharpened logo.

    • Like