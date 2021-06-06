Music Player Design App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone 👋🏻
This is my new design exploration of Music Player App.
To be honest, there are so many things I need to explore to improve my design sense. So I challenged myself to recreate some app designs and learn better colors, elements, and other design materials that should be applied in the layout.
anyways, feel free to give a feedback 😊.
Thankyou ❤️