Music Player Design App
Hey everyone 👋🏻
This is my new design exploration of Music Player App.
To be honest, there are so many things I need to explore to improve my design sense. So I challenged myself to recreate some app designs and learn better colors, elements, and other design materials that should be applied in the layout.

anyways, feel free to give a feedback 😊.
Thankyou ❤️

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
