Big Swing Golf - re design

Recent work for Big Swing Golf, Australia's ultimate golf simulator franchise for realistic, fast and fun indoor golf experiences. Introduction of a new type treatment with a creative re-design of their social tiles, print collateral, leaderboards and schedule templates have helped refresh the old look and feel.