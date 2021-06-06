Narval Products - Concept 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As excellent travelers from all the seas, whales inspire the brand to go with the name Narval ( From narwhal - cetacean with a unicorn tooth ) which honors the fauna of our oceans that is in grave danger. The logo is made up of a single line providing an abstract style with a friendly appearance, highlighting the travel and exploration under the element of water.