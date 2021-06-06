Moisés Yanez

Narval Products - Concept 2

Narval Products - Concept 2 illustration logo branding
As excellent travelers from all the seas, whales inspire the brand to go with the name Narval ( From narwhal - cetacean with a unicorn tooth ) which honors the fauna of our oceans that is in grave danger. The logo is made up of a single line providing an abstract style with a friendly appearance, highlighting the travel and exploration under the element of water.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
