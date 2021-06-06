Michael Lindsey

Michael Lindsey Design - Brand Icons

Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Michael Lindsey Design - Brand Icons michaellindseydesign michaellindsey icon design icon set vector branding design reno design illustration reno nevada
Download color palette

I started working on a few of these at the beginning of the pandemic as icons for my own personal brand identity but I couldn't really stop making them so here we are haha.

Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
A creative dude with a positive attitude.
Hire Me

More by Michael Lindsey

View profile
    • Like