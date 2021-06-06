Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shannon Ray

Mythic+ ProAm Charity Tournament

Shannon Ray
Shannon Ray
Mythic+ ProAm Charity Tournament
  1. Mythic+Proam@2x.jpg
  2. StartScreen@2x.jpg
  3. CasterScreen@2x.jpg
  4. ArenaScreen@2x.jpg
  5. RosterScreen@2x.jpg
  6. VictoryScreen@2x.jpg

Last month I joined forces with Raider.IO, Complexity Gaming, and Keystone Masters to put on a World of Warcraft Mythic+ Charity Tournament. Professionals, amateurs, and social influencers made up several mythic+ teams and raced for the crown. Together we raised over $20K!

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Shannon Ray
Shannon Ray
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

