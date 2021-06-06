Mythic+ ProAm Charity Tournament

Trending designs to inspire you
Last month I joined forces with Raider.IO, Complexity Gaming, and Keystone Masters to put on a World of Warcraft Mythic+ Charity Tournament. Professionals, amateurs, and social influencers made up several mythic+ teams and raced for the crown. Together we raised over $20K!