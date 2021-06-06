YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

Cryptocurrency UI Design

YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
  • Save
Cryptocurrency UI Design app design ui ux
Download color palette

Cryptocurrency Design UI Apps Mobile

About This Apps :

A cryptocurrency, crypto-currency, or crypto is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of a computerized database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

More by YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

View profile
    • Like