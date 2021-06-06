Flatlion - Handwritten font

Introducing Flatlion – A Script Font

This typeface with elegant style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:

Flatlion (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Beautiful Ligatures

Stylistic Set

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13290/flatlion.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/flatlion/