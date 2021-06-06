Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Flatlion - Handwritten font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Flatlion - Handwritten font illustration logo lettering handlettering font logo type fonts branding
  1. Flatlion-Script-01.jpg
  2. Flatlion-Script-02.jpg
  3. Flatlion-Script-06.jpg
  4. Flatlion-Script-08.jpg
  5. Flatlion-Script-03.jpg
  6. Flatlion-Script-04.jpg
  7. Flatlion-Script-05.jpg
  8. Flatlion-Script-07.jpg

Flatlion - Handwritten font

Available on din-studio.com
Flatlion - Handwritten font

Introducing Flatlion – A Script Font

This typeface with elegant style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:
Flatlion (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13290/flatlion.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/flatlion/

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
