D2iQ Engineering Week 2020 Zoom Backgrounds

D2iQ has a great yearly tradition where the R&D organization - product, design, engineering, and content - gets together for what’s called “Engineering Week” in a new and fun locale. From Hawaii, to Germany, to Las Vegas, it’s never a dull moment to collaborate, share, learn, and meet people from our global organization in person.

While meeting in person was not an option in 2020, I wanted to see how design could help bring us all a bit still closer together and unified. Even though we could not be in the same place physically, what could we do to still feel connected given our remote conference this year?! Collaborating with anne-marie-friday and the great design agency Beep! we created zoom backgrounds that all of the R&D organization could use during the conference time to feel a bit more like we were in the same venue. We also offered alternatives backgrounds in the same theme as a nod to our different personalities and diversity which make our culture and capabilities richer.