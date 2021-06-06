App for driving test

I have been learning to take driving licenses. So, I got an idea for the app design that may help students learn better and faster. I searched on Google for colors which are for studying. And there was a blue color in the list. By the way, I used green color for correct answers. Questions don't contain images on the actual test, but I chose to because it is easier to learn and memorize. This is just the part of the design that I am working on right now. Wish me luck!