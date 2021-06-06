3D Character design 2021

As you may know, I am an eraser, as you know, scrubber who scrubs down bathers who do something different to erase what you want.

He studied abroad in Italy! So I only use towels from Italy.

Miliji is working on erasing things she wants to erase instead.

He is a friend-like character who sympathizes with various moments such as erasing accumulated work, erasing miscellaneous thoughts, and relieving stress.

There are so many things that I have to erase that I suddenly get angry and sometimes hide.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120420799/New-3D-Characters-2021-My-name-is-Miliji