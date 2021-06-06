Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 044 :: Favorites

Daily UI 044 :: Favorites dailyui044 favorites app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
These profile cards feature a favorites icon for users to mark their friends, family, etc. as favorites, an alternative to follows. A user can mark a profile as a favorite by pressing the greyed out star. After a profile has been added to a user's favorites, the grey star will become gold. This design is simple, different, and effective.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
