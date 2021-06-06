Cozmik

Cozmik icon vector logo scratch
My logo, made in vectr.com and edited in scratch (screenshotted from the vector version in scratch along with an image from google but edited, https://bit.ly/3vXOMA3 (the real url is super long))

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
