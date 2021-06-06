Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Editing Platform Services Design

D2iQ’s Kommander product provides platform services that provide turn-key capabilities for all clusters for a workspace. This allows application and platform operators to easily leverage powerful open source monitoring tools like Prometheus and Grafana for logging in their workflows.

Partnering closely with product and engineering, I led the design of an easy way for D2iQ to provide and manage platform services for our customers and for our users to easily deploy them.

A configuration file (YAML) is maintained by D2iQ which seeds the right services and settings for our platform services. These services then light up in the Kommander UI using a reputable card design pattern with standard states.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
