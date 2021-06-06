Editing Platform Services Design

Trending designs to inspire you
D2iQ’s Kommander product provides platform services that provide turn-key capabilities for all clusters for a workspace. This allows application and platform operators to easily leverage powerful open source monitoring tools like Prometheus and Grafana for logging in their workflows.
Partnering closely with product and engineering, I led the design of an easy way for D2iQ to provide and manage platform services for our customers and for our users to easily deploy them.
A configuration file (YAML) is maintained by D2iQ which seeds the right services and settings for our platform services. These services then light up in the Kommander UI using a reputable card design pattern with standard states.