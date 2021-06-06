Bogdan Yakymyshyn

Shohin Bonsai - Landing Page

Bogdan Yakymyshyn
Bogdan Yakymyshyn
  • Save
Shohin Bonsai - Landing Page green creative trending concept ux ui design webdesign dark bonsai landing page landing
Shohin Bonsai - Landing Page green creative trending concept ux ui design webdesign dark bonsai landing page landing
Download color palette
  1. Bonsai_Shot4.png
  2. Bonsai_Shot3.png

Hello everyone, 👋
Today I want to share with you my latest Shohin Bonsai landing page design.
Hope you guys like it. Please let me know your thought on it. Your comments and gratitude are welcome.
Stay tuned for further shots. Press the Love button or 'L' to show some love ❤️

I am available to create new projects - bodijkeee@gmail.com

Bogdan Yakymyshyn
Bogdan Yakymyshyn

More by Bogdan Yakymyshyn

View profile
    • Like