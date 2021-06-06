Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jason K Yun

Maintain An Open Mind

Jason K Yun
Jason K Yun
Maintain An Open Mind hand drawn procreate digital art perception third eye portrait open mind illustration
Your perception of the world isn’t an objective view of reality. Be mindful of the fact that everyone experiences the world differently and practice seeing things from a different point of view :-)

Jason K Yun
Jason K Yun

