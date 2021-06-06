Daily UI 043 :: Food/Drink Menu

Digital menus are a great way for users to save time when ordering from a restaurant. A user can choose their desired meal before even arriving at a restaurant, therefore a digital menu should be concise. A digital menu that's overcrowded can cause a user to feel overwhelmed and not important. A complex UI could ultimately change the users mind on where to order from based on how easy it is to a restaurants digital menu. This menu is modern and concise, keeping the user in mind.