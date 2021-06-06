Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 043 :: Food/Drink Menu

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 043 :: Food/Drink Menu drink food menu app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

Digital menus are a great way for users to save time when ordering from a restaurant. A user can choose their desired meal before even arriving at a restaurant, therefore a digital menu should be concise. A digital menu that's overcrowded can cause a user to feel overwhelmed and not important. A complex UI could ultimately change the users mind on where to order from based on how easy it is to a restaurants digital menu. This menu is modern and concise, keeping the user in mind.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like