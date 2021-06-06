Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo&Key Visual design

Logo&Key Visual design wroclaw logo graphic design educate key visual branding
Logo&Key Visual designed for one of the departments of the Wroclaw University of Technology in Poland. The Polish-American department provides courses in business and economics.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
