Redesigning the tax journey

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tax filing had been slowly moving online, but in 2020, there was an unexpected burst of new taxpayers that had to be catered to digitally. While most tech savvy people would manage to file their taxes, others can face a lot of trouble completing the process by themselves.
With an expanding userbase, online forms need to create a more inclusive and stress-free user experience.
Here's the case study with the complete UX process
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120997983/Filing-Forms-Redesigning-the-tax-payment-journey