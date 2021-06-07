Valorant - Mobile App Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
I just finished up a concept for a companion mobile app for Valorant, a super fun 5v5 FPS video game I've been playing recently. This shot shows character bio screens and details their abilities. Stylistically, I fused elements from the current Valorant website with a Big Sur frosted glass effect for the details overlay. Credit for all graphic assets goes to Valorant and Riot Games - the current website is amazingly designed, check it out: https://playvalorant.com/en-us/