Adam Waxman

Smart Mug App

Smart Mug App minimal mug tea coffee typography shiftnudge concept
  1. Dribbble Shot #1.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #2.png

Taking my newly acquired ShiftNudge knowledge for a test drive. Kudos to @MDS for creating a fantastic course. This is my take on a simplified Ember Smart Mug app. It was created as part of the first typography lesson focused on font size.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
