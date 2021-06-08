Right Ride 3D Visual

Trending designs to inspire you
My buddy Malthe wrote a book. A damn pretty book, for which I created this 3D visual for. ✨
If features 40 bike routes in Germany & Austria, 20 portraits of different athletes. It includes some nice photographs and you can start all routes directly by scanning an QR Code. Simple as that. Of course the quality is amazing, so go support a friend. 👀
Go check it out ride.. ah right here.
