Redesign | Constante - Play Store screenshots

Fala galera, 👋

Essas são as screenshots do Constante app na Play Store.

Com objetivo de validar qual conjunto de assets converte mais usuários na loja da Google Play do Constante, Levantamos uma hipótese e ao final do experimento, tivemos o melhor conjunto de assets para ser exibido aos nossos usuários.

Detalhes sobre nosso experimento: Foram criados 3 conjuntos de assets diferentes para o público do Brasil, um com o fundo gradiente do Constante, um com a cor verde forte e outro colorido, e foi comparado com o padrão que é um fundo verde claro. As variantes foram apresentadas para 75% do público visitante da loja.

Link para a loja: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.spacerocket.constante

Hey guys,

These are screenshots of the Constant app on the Play Store.

In order to validate which set of assets converts more users in Constante's Google Play store, We raised a hypothesis and at the end of the experiment, the best set of assets to be applied to our users.

Details about our experiment: We created 3 different asset sets for the Brazilian audience, one with the Constante gradient background, one with a bright green color and the other colored, and compared with the standard which is a light green background. Variants were detected for 75% of the store's visiting public.

Link to the store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.spacerocket.constante