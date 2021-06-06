Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI 085 - Pagination
At first I wanted to do a simple pagination asset but I thought it would be fun to do something more funky and creative. I played with colors and tried to do a simple interface that would be easy to understand for the users. For this design I based my idea on the new functionality of the app messenger from facebook.