Daily UI 085 - Pagination

Daily UI 085 - Pagination daily ui challenge adobe adobe illustrator slides pagination messenger design ui daily ui dailyui daily ui 085
At first I wanted to do a simple pagination asset but I thought it would be fun to do something more funky and creative. I played with colors and tried to do a simple interface that would be easy to understand for the users. For this design I based my idea on the new functionality of the app messenger from facebook.

