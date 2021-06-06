Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vikash Arjan

Sound Sync and Clip Editing

Vikash Arjan
Vikash Arjan
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound Sync and Clip Editing illustration animation vector illustrator design 2d animation
Download color palette

Sound Sync and Clip Editing

Hello, Everyone!
Video Link:

Click Here

Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
Thank you for watching!

Agency :
Personal Learning

___________________________________________________

Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: Vikasharaya18@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Click here
___________________________________________________

I am remote Animator/Artist that specializes in
❤️ 2D/3D Animation and Illustration
❤️ Concept Art
❤️ Motion Graphic
❤️ WhiteBoard Animation
❤️ UI/UX (web and App Design)

___________________________________________________
Find me at:

Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Vimeo

Note:
Clips in the video are taken from youtube to just explore the music syncing and editing process

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Vikash Arjan
Vikash Arjan
Hit us up for some Extraordinary quality work! 😎
Hire Me

More by Vikash Arjan

View profile
    • Like