Buildwatch 1.1 icon

Poor wristwatch. This is our current icon for Buildwatch (buildwatch.app), a macOS app for developers to analyze compile times. It was rendered in C4D as opposed to a vector like the last icon, mostly so the reflections on the chrome looked right.