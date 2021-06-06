Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jahid Hasan

Pet Care App Design 🐱

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
  • Save
Pet Care App Design 🐱 gradient e-commerce pet selling cart style branding logo 3d
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
With too much joy and excitement I'm letting you know that, By giving this shot as my first shot today, I am starting my professional journey as a Ui designer.
About this app:
Having a pet beside you is always enjoyable. You can call this app as a pet care app or a pet selling app. You can find here adorable cats, dogs,turtles,rabbits and so many pets which you can buy or adopt through this app.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like