Pet Care App Design 🐱

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
With too much joy and excitement I'm letting you know that, By giving this shot as my first shot today, I am starting my professional journey as a Ui designer.
About this app:
Having a pet beside you is always enjoyable. You can call this app as a pet care app or a pet selling app. You can find here adorable cats, dogs,turtles,rabbits and so many pets which you can buy or adopt through this app.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍