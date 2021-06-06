iPad App Library Concept

From the day that iOS 14 was announced, Apple had everyone thinking, "Why isn't App Library available on iPad?" Now, while I agree, I didn't want to conceptualize App Library on a larger screen just for the sake of it. I believe that this feature needs to add value to the overall experience.

One of my biggest frustrations with iPad is that apps must be in the dock in order to start multitasking. I feel that App Library can be one solution to this annoyance. Adding the ability to access App Library from anywhere, and having the ability to drag any app out of the library creates a more efficient workflow.

App Library can be accessed from anywhere by swiping down from the top left side of the screen. The control cluster at the top right of the screen indicates that Control Center can be accessed by swiping down from that corner. Rearranging the status bar into two distinct sections serves as a visual indicator of this added capability.

Some or my inspirations for App Library came from Launchpad on Mac. I believe Launchpad serves a distinct purpose much like App Library—provide one universal place where you can launch any app on your device. Obviously, this is also where the line between iPadOS and MacOS can become fuzzy. In the end, I believe that implementing App Library in this way would be a great addition to iPad and one that will still honor the core functions of this unique operating system.

How would you use App Library if it became available on iPad?

