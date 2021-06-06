Belal Ahmed

LONGER INSTITUDE LOGO DESIGN

Belal Ahmed
Belal Ahmed
  • Save
LONGER INSTITUDE LOGO DESIGN ux logo icon logomark letter mark 2d logo fresh logodesign illustration design icon gredient vector colorful 3d branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

Hello guys
LONGER INSTITUDE is a English learning institude.
I tried to make this logo minimal and lettermark logo.
hope you like it!!

if you need feel free contact me
email: belalahmed02102000@gmail.com

Belal Ahmed
Belal Ahmed

More by Belal Ahmed

View profile
    • Like