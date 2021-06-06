Rande

Drive-in Icons

Rande
Rande
Drive-in Icons branding vector illustration graphicdesign design
A few summers ago I came across this local drive-in near me. After my first visit I fell in love with the whole experience. And not only the experience, but that specific drive-in, you feel like family the moment you drive through those gates. The pandemic was quite a challenge for them, but they put their heads together and came up with new ways to not only make more events possible, but also grow their audience numbers into something they haven't seen in years.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Rande
Rande

