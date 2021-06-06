Agnieszka Ewa Olszewska

Fola font. Girl boss

Fola font. Girl boss graphic design typeface design vector typo letters type font font design
Tola is a font I made based on my "36 days of type" challenge letter shape experiments. Originally I made that fun letter "G" and build based on that shape the entire alphabet and numbers. You can try and buy it here: https://bit.ly/3wT45dg

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
