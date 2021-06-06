Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Majid Nouri

Online Music Streaming App

Online Music Streaming App project concept user experience user interface ui design ux design ui ux ux ui service artist song streaming stream music design shot flat flat design platform
Hello dearest friends! 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️
Check out my new shot for an online music streaming app!

This app lets you find and stream your favorite songs by popular artists. 🤩🎶

See live version : https://adobe.ly/3bhsIYN

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

