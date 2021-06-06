Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pen Sketch Photoshop Action

Pen Sketch Photoshop Action effects pencil sketch pen branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation logo illustration design effect realistic professional digital photomanipulation manipulation action
Pen Sketch Photoshop Action creates multi-functional hand-drawn pen sketches from your photos in just a few clicks. The action works best with portraits and inanimate objects. The final composition is fully layered and provides lots of effects and customization. The action also creates 10 color presets to apply with a single click. It's super easy to use and save yourself hours of work.

