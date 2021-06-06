Our Team Simple & Minimal Freebie Template With 8 Styles

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble,
I have completely restarted my whole design portfolio and freebie template section so I can make new and updated designs.
Our Team is going to be the first freebie template I am going to give out. It comes in 8 different styles on two different sizes of screens but managed and completed so it can fit both of them without any fixes.
If you would like to follow my work and stay tuned about everything feel free to follow me on social.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj