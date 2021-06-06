IOTask Mobile UI Kit is now compatible with Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
Today we released IOTask Mobile version 4.1. In this version, you will find the support of color variables in Sketch as well as global styles for colors, fonts in Figma. We also added an auto-layout feature for primary symbols in the Figma app.
Preview: Live Preview
Buy it now: UI8.Net | GumRoad