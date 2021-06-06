Good for Sale
WhiteUI.Store

IOTask Mobile UI Kit is now compatible with Figma

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
Hire Me
  • Save
IOTask Mobile UI Kit is now compatible with Figma crm management project sketch app theme template figma resources mobile ios todo figma design ux saas ui kit ui admin app dashboard

IOTask - Mobile UI Kit for project management iOS and Android apps

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
IOTask - Mobile UI Kit for project management iOS and Android apps
Download color palette

IOTask - Mobile UI Kit for project management iOS and Android apps

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
IOTask - Mobile UI Kit for project management iOS and Android apps

Today we released IOTask Mobile version 4.1. In this version, you will find the support of color variables in Sketch as well as global styles for colors, fonts in Figma. We also added an auto-layout feature for primary symbols in the Figma app.

Preview: Live Preview

Buy it now: UI8.Net | GumRoad

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
High-quality UI kits and design resources
Hire Me

More by WhiteUI.Store

View profile
    • Like