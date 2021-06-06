Inthiyaz Ahmad Khan

Shoptacle - Redefining shopping experiences

Hey Dribbblers!
Here I have designed a Ecommerce website called as Shoptacle, which sells online retails clothes, shoes and accessories. The website uses simultaneous filtering where the user won't need to filter again after using it to categorize Men, Women and Kids section.
The main theme is minimalistic and eye-catching. Aimed at trend-setters and millenials, it follows a modern approach towards the interface.

