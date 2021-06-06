Natalia Świerz

Smartwatch

Smartwatch jogging running cycling band progress tracking smartwatch fitbit sport doctor heartbeat distance steps graph dashboard health ui watch
🕓Smartwatch

My first design of an Apple Watch, additinally in the dark mode. To be honest, that was quite a challenge to me to convey all the information in the simplest way possible, but I'm quite satisfied with the final look!

