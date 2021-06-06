Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Bonny Hero Mobile UI Kit App ver. 2.0 with clean and modern style one page design.
List of files in the product:
30 PSD Files, 750x1334px.
Lost of layered Photoshop file.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized PSD.
Exclusively designed for PSD.