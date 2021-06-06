UI/UX Kits

AI - Ai Techer iPad App

AI - Ai Techer iPad App interface modern panel dashboard admin motion graphics graphic design 3d animation vector branding logo illustration design ui design ux design ux ui app
AI - Ai Techer iPad App with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

9 PSD Files, 2048x1536px.
Lost of layered Sketch file.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch.
Exclusively designed for Sketch.

