Market Dashboard Sales with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

2 Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop File, 1920x1220px.
Lost of layered Sketch / Photoshop / Figma / XD files.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch / Photoshop / Figma / XD.
Exclusively designed for Sketch / Photoshop / Figma / XD.

