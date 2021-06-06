Sayo

SECOND SIGHT - ESPORTS LOGO

Sayo
Sayo
  • Save
SECOND SIGHT - ESPORTS LOGO vector ui logo minimal illustration clean branding graphic design design art
Download color palette

This logo was created for an esports team that sadly didn't last that long.
The team's name was "Second Sight" so I came up with a couple designs that involved 2nd plus an eye.

I still quite like the idea, but since I have no use for it, I'm willing to sell it.
If you are interested or have any questions feel free to DM me on Twitter (https://twitter.com/sayoGFX) or email me at business@sayoGFX.com.

Hope you like it!

♡ sayo

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Sayo
Sayo

More by Sayo

View profile
    • Like