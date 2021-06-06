SECOND SIGHT - ESPORTS LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This logo was created for an esports team that sadly didn't last that long.
The team's name was "Second Sight" so I came up with a couple designs that involved 2nd plus an eye.
I still quite like the idea, but since I have no use for it, I'm willing to sell it.
If you are interested or have any questions feel free to DM me on Twitter (https://twitter.com/sayoGFX) or email me at business@sayoGFX.com.
Hope you like it!
♡ sayo