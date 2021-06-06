SECOND SIGHT - ESPORTS LOGO

This logo was created for an esports team that sadly didn't last that long.

The team's name was "Second Sight" so I came up with a couple designs that involved 2nd plus an eye.

I still quite like the idea, but since I have no use for it, I'm willing to sell it.

If you are interested or have any questions feel free to DM me on Twitter (https://twitter.com/sayoGFX) or email me at business@sayoGFX.com.

Hope you like it!

♡ sayo