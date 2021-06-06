Trending designs to inspire you
🤯Mental Health Illustrations
I've designed these illustrations as a part of a side project. The core guidelines were to express some common mental disorders with friendly-looking characters, and also to design how would they look when they finally defeat the respective health problem.