Mental Health

Natalia Świerz
Mental Health calm meditation help ocd psychiatrist bipolar anxiety depression therapy medicine onboarding struggle problem disorder friendly psychology mental health branding illustration design
🤯Mental Health Illustrations

I've designed these illustrations as a part of a side project. The core guidelines were to express some common mental disorders with friendly-looking characters, and also to design how would they look when they finally defeat the respective health problem.

