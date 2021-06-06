Munale Loird Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Introducing Munale Loird serif display, a brand new font with minimalist satyle and chic feel, lso made with love to make it more useable and stylish. This font also suitable for Branding Design, Logotype, Wedding Invitation, Headline, Posters, Business Card and etc.