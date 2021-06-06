Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juliet Jonathan

A glassmorphic debit card, inspired by GTBank Mastercard

Juliet Jonathan
Juliet Jonathan
  • Save
A glassmorphic debit card, inspired by GTBank Mastercard branding glassmorphism design
Download color palette

Thank you for stopping by. If you like my design, kindly give it a ❤ heart. Your comments and suggestions are highly welcome too, I always look forward to reading them! I do hope you had a great time here. Love, Jules.

P.s - please follow me to be up to date with my latest project. Find me on Behance https://www.behance.net/julietjonathan

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Juliet Jonathan
Juliet Jonathan

More by Juliet Jonathan

View profile
    • Like