😊Echoes App
A Journaling and Mood Tracking App that will let you keep track of your memories, and feelings associated with these memories.
Echoes are a quick way to capture moments, specify moods, add companions and places — everything that constitutes the memory. Some of this data will be later used to recognize mood patterns and help to build better habits by creating awareness of the impact of the specific event on the mental health.