Dogecoin (DOGE) in May NFT

Finally - May is over. As last month I’ve created this digital card showing the crash of Dogecoin (DOGE) in May 2021 in an abstract way (Thanks Elon!). It is fully animated and has a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. There are many different collectable crypto cards to pick. BTC, ETH, ADA and more to come. There might be also different asset charts in the future like stocks or ETFs. This card is limited to 10 copies.

https://rarible.com/token/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430:600930